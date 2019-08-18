Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Up 6.5%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.34, approximately 1,471,819 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,533,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $181,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,832,589 shares of company stock valued at $473,052,550. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

