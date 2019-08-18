SocialCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. SocialCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,222.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

