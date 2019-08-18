Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 534,179 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,826,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.37% and a negative return on equity of 136.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

