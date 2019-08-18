Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $1.90 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.10.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $936.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 125.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 84.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,561,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

