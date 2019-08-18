SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.85. 83,018,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.72.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.