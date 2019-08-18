SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0005 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $18,592.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $10.39 and $51.55. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00923104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00249040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

