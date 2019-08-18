Stealth Price Tops $0.0638 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7,881.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003588 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00071016 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,946,408 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

