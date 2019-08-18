Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,519 in the last 90 days. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 34.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 135.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

