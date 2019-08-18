Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.25, 551,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 602,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STML. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,666 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

