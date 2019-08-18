Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 142 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total value of $328,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,848. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

Shares of FDS traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $277.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

