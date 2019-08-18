Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.89 on Friday, reaching $1,179.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,158.17. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.