Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

