Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.95 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after buying an additional 122,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,101,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,031,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,255,000 after buying an additional 97,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $123.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,604. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

