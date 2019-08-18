Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 141,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 867,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

