Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,451 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. 2,107,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

