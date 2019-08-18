Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,088 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,249,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 634,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,451,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEN shares. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.18.

BEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

