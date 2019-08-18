Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $2,826,444.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,692. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 343,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,981. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

