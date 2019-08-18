Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.43. 198,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

