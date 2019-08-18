Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 984 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $119.41. 228,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.25. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

