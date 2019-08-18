Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $634,000 Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,746.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

