Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Receives $33.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

SRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $161,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,996.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,694 shares of company stock valued at $905,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Stoneridge by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoneridge by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 129,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

