STRAKS Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $78,089.00 and $71.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,389.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.87 or 0.01886335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.03072139 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00740323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00815720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00509342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00135300 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

