Stratford Consulting LLC Sells 240 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stratford Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for 2.4% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. 158,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,249. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $103.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.