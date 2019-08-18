Strid Group LLC Buys 18,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.9% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 989,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 10,991,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

