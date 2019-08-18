Strid Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.54% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,668 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $962,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,392. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $45.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

