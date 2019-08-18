Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.27. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

