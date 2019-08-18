Swiss National Bank Buys 16,600 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $121,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $247,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,868. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.634 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

