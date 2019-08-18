Swiss National Bank Has $83.50 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $83,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 350,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,737. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average of $161.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

