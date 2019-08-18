Swiss National Bank Has $89.76 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of PPG Industries worth $89,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $133.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 852,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,312. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.