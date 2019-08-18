Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $94,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $164,682,000 after buying an additional 699,981 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,745,000 after buying an additional 468,884 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 321,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $55,972,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. 5,098,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.94. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total transaction of $2,848,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,030,266.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $15,785,800. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

