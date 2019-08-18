Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $107,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $912,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,592.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,452 shares of company stock valued at $29,731,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

NYSE BR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 534,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,500. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

