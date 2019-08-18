Swiss National Bank Sells 30,700 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.53% of Ameren worth $98,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 104.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

