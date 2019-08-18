Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Eaton worth $115,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 103.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,717. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

