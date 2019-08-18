Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of PACCAR worth $81,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 149.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 76.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $355,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $1,290,135 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

