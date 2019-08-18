Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.50 ($91.28) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.78 ($95.09).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €81.12 ($94.33) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of €83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.30.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

