SyncFab Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. SyncFab has a market cap of $385,696.00 and $95,054.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, Cobinhood and CoinExchange.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SyncFab

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,517,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

