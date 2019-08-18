SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 758.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,459 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 215,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. 6,679,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

