TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Zendesk worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after buying an additional 296,002 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 29.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $84,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $76.30. 1,146,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

