TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.35 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of A. O. Smith worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,319. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

