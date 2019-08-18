TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.27. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,884. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

