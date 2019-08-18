TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $51,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $4,061,209. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. 1,522,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,762. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

