TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $317,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $2,720,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,392 shares of company stock valued at $32,382,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

PG stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $119.18. 8,069,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,111. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.