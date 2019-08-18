TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

ARGX stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.12. The stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 14.29. argenx SE – has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $150.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.56.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.