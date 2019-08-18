TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

