TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.