Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Telephone & Data Systems also reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. 791,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other news, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,106,986.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,100. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

