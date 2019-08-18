Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) Receives C$9.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE TEV traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.43. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,849. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$5.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.40.

Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

