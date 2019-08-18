Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,040 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 260,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMOT. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. 30,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.