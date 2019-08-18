Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of i3 Verticals worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

IIIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 180,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.81 million, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

