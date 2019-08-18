Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 25,869 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Willdan Group worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 507,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 267,081 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 283,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 721,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,945 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willdan Group news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $280,694.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 211,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $111,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,600. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

WLDN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. 48,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

