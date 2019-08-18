Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lawson Products accounts for about 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 3.21% of Lawson Products worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lawson Products by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $63,689.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $89,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

